Chandigarh: Govt schools in Sectors 43, 49 approved to cater to sports, extracurriculars

UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore has approved the government schools situated in Sector 43 and 49 as the first extended schools in the city which will cater to sports and extracurricular activities respectively. The authorities will maintain both the schools’ teacher-student ratios at 1:25. For the government school situated in Sector 43, the admission process will be sports-oriented and will give admissions to the students doing sports. The timings and the syllabus will be divided accordingly. “We are now finalising the draft of the timetable, and the number of teachers. Admission process will begin from the next session,” said a senior school education officer.

Similarly, the government school situated in Sector 49, will have focus on extracurricular activities for children coming in to seek admissions. The extracurriculars will include theater, singing, dancing and arts, and students will also be helped with their respective subject problems. This concept of schooling will enable the students to go home free-minded without having the burden of having any homework, and spend quality time with their parents as was proposed by Badnore.

“Initially we will start with these two schools and if all goes well in the second phase we will increase the number of schools. The school situated in Sector 49 is new, so we will appoint a new principal to head the special facility for the students. As the concept is new in the government schools, we will start with a smaller number of children,” added the officer.

