Chandigarh: Govt nod To PGI master plan; nine super speciality centres, campus division on the cards

SETTING UP new nine super speciality centres with around 300 beds each; division of the campus in two parts and a complete green campus – these are some of the future plans for Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), as per the master plan that was recently approved by the UT Administration. PGI officials had said approval of master plan is a mandatory requirement for any fresh construction in the Institute.

As per the new master plan of PGI, in the next 20 years, nine super speciality centres will come up on the campus. “Two centres have been identified so far. We have approval for setting up of a mother and childcare centre and also a neurosciences centre. These two centres will come in up in the coming years,” said an engineering official.

For the remaining seven super speciality centres, officials said space had been allocated on campus.

According to engineering officials, the institute has been divided into two zones in the master plan. “There will be institutional zone and residential zones. At present, there is a mix of everything. Under the master plan, we will be able to construct ground+6 level buildings in the Institutional are and ground +4 in residential area,” officials said. “The existing construction in residential area is only limited to one or two level occupying large plot areas, which would be, now utilised for development of super speciality centres.”

He added that the unplanned nature of Institute has resulted in various problems including pressure of residential traffic in the Institutional area and non-availability of land for the growth in Institutional area.

Other than officials the new approved master plan, will help in avoiding duplicity of diagnostic facilities and lab facilities. “We have plans to create new super speciality centres in the vicinity of existing hospitals. Once all the centres would be in one particular area, it will avoid duplicity of diagnostic facilities,” said the official.

The new master plan has also focus on a green campus. The plan to set up new OT complex at PGI and construction of hostels in a particular area are among the other plans under the master plan.

