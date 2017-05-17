Chandigarh: Govt colleges told to pay those who write exams for visually impaired students

As per the notification by the Higher Education Department circulated to the colleges, a writer will receive Rs 300 per paper to write the exam of visually impaired students. Express As per the notification by the Higher Education Department circulated to the colleges, a writer will receive Rs 300 per paper to write the exam of visually impaired students. Express

The Directorate of Higher Education, Chandigarh Administration has directed all government colleges in Chandigarh to pay writers who appear for visually impaired students in their exam. As per the notification by the Higher Education Department circulated to the colleges, a writer will receive Rs 300 per paper to write the exam of visually impaired students and upto Rs 2,000 per student. Twenty-four visually impaired students are studying in government colleges in Chandigarh who will receive the writer financial assistance facility for the first time.

Talking about the initiative taken by the authority, the Post Graduate Government College for Girls (PGGCG) Sector 11, principal said, “Its a big relief to all visually impaired students, who had to pay writers from their own pocket.” After attempting an exam, a BA first year student of PGGCG, Shivangi, told Chandigarh Newsline that the decision taken by the authorities to pay the writers is a big relief to all visuals impaired students as they don’t have to pay from their pocket now.

Tanisha a writer of Sampta BA 1st year PGGCG girls college said, “I came in contact with Sampta through my friend. My parents immediately gave me permission to be her writer as it was for a good cause. However, college should take responsibility to provide writers.”

Directorate of Higher Education Chandigarh Administration (DHE), Jitender Yadav, said that a notification was issued last year as well, but was not implemented. “It’s the first step towards the problem of blind students which has been resolved. We will take all possible steps for their welfare,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now