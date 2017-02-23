Chandigarh: Government gives nod to set up bio-medical instrument hub at PGI

Union government’s Department of Science and Technology has given its approval to set up a bio-medical instrument hub at PGIMER, a senior PGI doctor said on Wednesday. At the hub, PGI doctors will give their ideas so that bio-medical instruments can be made. “The department have given us the approval and further process is on,” Prof GD Puri, Head of Anaesthesia Department said Wednesday while addressing a press conference about the department organising the 18th Annual Conference of Neuroanaesthesiology and Critical Care under the aegis of Indian Society of Neuroanaesthesia and Critical care (ISNACC) from Feb 24th- 26th.

“Neuroscience is exponentially growing and accompanied with everyday innovations and intriguing developments. There is a strong belief that better patient care is obtained through high volume and speciality physicians and hospitals. Neuroanaesthesia has contributed tremendously over the year in terms of patient outcome,” doctors said at the presser.

Doctors said that the department of Neuroanaesthesia at PGIMER caters to approximately 300 aneurysmal surgeries and 1600 Neurotrauma cases per year.

About the event, PGI doctors said that ISNACC 2017, which is highlighting the importance of Neuroanaesthesia and Neurocritical care, will be an attended by around 400 delegates and luminaries of National and International repute in the field of Neuroanaesthesia and Neurocritical Care along with faculties from different speciality and super-speciality of the Institute.

“Around 20 International faculty from various corners of the globe and 50 National Faculty will be sharing their skillful experiences and knowledge on various topics of Neuroanaesthesia and Neurocritical Care during the scientific proceedings of the conference,” said the doctors.