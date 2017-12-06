Chandigarh golfer Yuvraj shares lead after Round 1

Chandigarh golfer Yuvraj Sandhu in action during the IGU 117th Amateur Golf Championship of India played at KGA, Bengaluru. (Express Photo) Chandigarh golfer Yuvraj Sandhu in action during the IGU 117th Amateur Golf Championship of India played at KGA, Bengaluru. (Express Photo)

Chandigarh golfer Yuvraj Sandhu carded an opening round score of four-under-68 to share the lead along with Jay Pandya of Gujarat after the first round of the IGU 117th Amateur Golf Championship of India being played at KGA Golf Course, Bengaluru. Sandhu, who plays at the amateur circuit, made a confident start in the opening round as he sank a birdie on the opening hole. After making par on the second and third hole, Sandhu again sank consecutive birdies on the fourth and fifth holes before making par score on the next two holes.

The eighth hole saw Sandhu returning with his fourth birdie of the day before he carded a bogey on the ninth hole. Sandhu ended the front nine with a score of 32. The back nine saw Sandhu making par score on the 10th hole before making another bogey at the 11th hole. The youngster recovered to make a par score on the next hole before sinking his fifth birdie on the 13th hole.

The last five holes saw Sandhu making two birdies and two bogeys to end the day with a score of four-under-68. Pandya sank eight birdies during his opening round which also consisted of four bogeys. Thailand’s Kammalas Namuangruk and Sadom Kaewkanjana were sharing the thrid spot with identical score of three-under-69. Digraj Singh Gill of Punjab was sharing the fifth spot along with Akshay Neranjen of Karnataka with a score of one-under-71.

Chandigarh youngster Aadil Bedi, who had finished at the second spot during the Telangana Amateur Championship last week, shot an opening round par score of 72 along with another Chandigarh player Amrit Lal to share the seventh spot.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App