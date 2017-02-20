Chandigarh golfer wins Golconda Masters event

City golfer Ajeetesh Sandhu after winning and defending his title in the PGTI Golconda Masters in Hyderabad. Express photo City golfer Ajeetesh Sandhu after winning and defending his title in the PGTI Golconda Masters in Hyderabad. Express photo

Chandigarh golfer Ajeetesh Sandhu successfully defended his title and won the Golconda Masters, a Rs 40 lakh event organised by the Professional Golf Tour of India, at the Hyderabad Golf Course on Sunday. Sandhu, who was at the 17th spot after the third round, fired a dazzling final round of eight-under-63 to post an overall score of 11-under-273 to claim the title for the second year in a row as he edged past Khalin Joshi in the play-off. It was Sandhu’s third professional win as the 27-year-old golfer converted an eight-feet birdie on the first play-off hole, as Joshi could manage only a bogey resulting in Sandhu’s title win.

“The third round was my worst as far as putting is concerned. But I was in prime form with the putter today. The eagle on the eighth lifted my confidence. It took me to four-under for the day and at that stage I had this gut feeling that I was in with a chance since I also had some good memories from last year. I was quite relaxed in the break I had between my round and the playoff. I didn’t think too much about the playoff and just focused on repeating what I had done during the round,” said Sandhu, a resident of Sector 8, Chandigarh.

Sandhu, who refreshed memories of his victory last year, took home the winner’s cheque worth Rs. 6 lakh to emerge as the PGTI Order of Merit leader. The turnaround for Sandhu came on the fourth hole of the final round as he drained a 25-footer for a birdie. Sandhu then added six more birdies in the round to match the tournament best single-round score by Pune’s Sameer Shaikh. Sandhu had missed the cut in his first outing in the tournament in 2015 but has now won the title in 2016 as well as 2017. “I am enjoying a terrific start to the season. This win comes after a good performance in Noida last week where I finished tied third. The HGC is turning out to be one of my favourite courses. Interestingly, I had missed the cut in the first edition. To follow that up with wins in the next two editions is quite incredible,” shared Sandhu.

Incidentally, another Chandigarh golfer, Harendra Gupta, had won the title in the first edition of the tournament and Sandhu’s third professional win came after the play-off. “I had the advantage of teeing off second in the playoff. I hit a cracking drive to the centre of the fairway even as Khalin landed in trouble. That got me going. I must thank my friend and fellow professional Naman Dawar for sharing a valuable putting tip with me last evening. It worked for me,” said Sandhu, whose first professional win came in 2012 in DLF Masters.