Chandigarh: GMCH conducts its first cardiac surgery

THE GOVERNMENT Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, conducted its first cardiac surgery on Tuesday. The procedure was done with the assistance of PGIMER experts. GMCH doctors said that the patient was one-month-old infant on prolonged ventilator support since birth. “He was considered unstable to be shifted to higher centre for further management as the newborn was on ventilator and it was not possible to vein him off from the ventilator and his clinical condition was very serious,” said a statement by GMCH on Tuesday.

According to GMCH, since this was the first cardiovascular surgery to be performed in GMCH, assistance was sought from the Department of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery (CTVS), PGI. PGI deputed their senior faulty member Dr Anand Mishra to GMCH for assistance.

The surgery was performed on Tuesday by Dr Sidharth Garg, who has recently joined GMCH, as Assistant Professor in Cardio Thoracic Vascular Surgery after getting training from PGIMER, said the statement. The doctors said that this was the first surgery, thus a lot of planning went into it and the case was discussed with various heads of departments.

“Since the procedure required assistance from other institute, UT health secretary A K Gupta was informed and he allowed us to go ahead with the surgery,” said the statement. Doctors said that the surgery lasted an hour and a half and the newborn, who is one-month-old, is stable after the surgery. “With this surgery, the GMCH, Chandigarh, is now ready to take up such cardiovascular surgeries, which will gradually reduce the workload of PGI,” said the GMCH. Dr Mishra told Chandigarh Newsline that the case was critical and complex. “But it was successfully conducted,” he said.

He added, “No cardiac surgery was performed at GMCH earlier. This surgery will give a boost to the system there. Now we expect more cases to be done at GMCH.”

