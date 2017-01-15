Chandigarh: GMCH all set to get e-hospital tag

The GMCH building in Sector 32, Chandigarh. As per GMCH officials, the new system will help introduce new digital initiatives at the hospital. Express The GMCH building in Sector 32, Chandigarh. As per GMCH officials, the new system will help introduce new digital initiatives at the hospital. Express

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, is all set to get an e-hospital tag as the authorities are in the process to install the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) at the hospital. Under the system, the authorities would also introduce e-cash payment cards for the patients.

According to the GMCH officials, HMIS system would help to introduce new digital initiatives at the hospital for the staff and the patients.

“Our objective is to make the hospital completely digital,” Director principal of the hospital, Dr Atul Sachdev told Chandigarh Newsline. “The system which we are implementing will have new features. Doctors will be able to access the medical history of the patients and all the records online. It will be just a click away,” he added.

The system is expected to be inaugurated and started within the next two months. “…the facilities would include availability of all the patient related record online. All the records including investigation of the patients would get directly transferred to the doctors computer,” said Sachdev adding that the move will also end the paper work at the hospital.

The hospital, under the system, is also introducing card systems at the hospitals on the pattern of food courts. “A patient can visit the hospital, get an e-card of Rs 1,000 made, which can be used to make payments at the hospital,” said Sachdev, adding, “The entire project will be properly secured and access rights will be restricted.”

The hospital will also install several swipe machines.

Sudhir Kumar Garg, head, Orthopedics, GMCH, who heads the computer project at the hospital said that other than the patients, it will also help the hospital staff. “It has different modules which includes all the activities of the hospital. For example, in case of the pharmacy department, it will help to check the stocks online. Making the hospital completely digital will be useful not only for clinical, but administrative purposes as well. Once we feel that all the modules are working perfect, we will inaugurate it,” said Garg.