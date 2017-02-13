Chandigarh: GMADA starts development work in IT City, possession of plots soon

The development work under way in IT City in Mohali. Express The development work under way in IT City in Mohali. Express

THE GREATER Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has started developing IT City which is being set up in around 1,600 acres of land near the international airport. While the work of laying new water supply pipelines and supplying cooking gas has been initiated, the work of road network is already under way. GMADA launched IT city in August last year in two phases. In the first phase, 750 plots of different sizes were sold out through draw of lots which was held in September while a scheme for 200 industrial plots was launched in October. The IT City is being developed near the international airport. A Delhi-based company, too, has started building its offices in the IT city.

“The work on the development of road network has started. We will develop the whole area in the next three or four months as many IT companies are coming to set up their campuses. We have also laid the pipes for water supply as the water supply in the area will be connected to the main pipeline from Kajauali waterworks pipeline,” a GMADA official says.

The official says that the residential area is being developed currently as they will soon give possession of the plots to the allottees. They will try to give the possession in the next three months as their development work will end by then.

Asserting that they will deliver the project in time, Chief Administrator of GMADA Varun Roozam claims that around 50 per cent work has been completed. “We have installed lights. The roundabouts have been beautified and some new roads have been constructed in the area,” he says.