Chandigarh: Girl commits suicide hours after celebrating Holi

Hours after celebrating Holi with her friends, a 19-year-old girl. Purnnika ended her life after hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her paying guest accommodation in Sector 22 on Monday.

The exact reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. Her family members have ruled out any foul play. Police have initiated inquest proceedings.

The victim was preparing for the Pre-Medical Test (PMT) and was a native of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh. Police said the roommates and friends of Purnnika had gone to the local market after taking baths, but the victim preferred to stay at her PG accommodation.

When they returned, the door of the room was locked from inside and she did not reply despite repeated knocking on the door.

The girls informed the landlord, who called the police. Police rushed the victim to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH) Sector 16, where doctors declared her brought dead. The victim’s kin were informed, and they reached the city. Police said that no suicide note was found from the spot. An inquest proceeding has been initiated by the police at the Sector 17 police station.

