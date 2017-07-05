Chandigarh gets new DIG, will take charge in 15 days

Alok Kumar outgoing DIG Alok Kumar outgoing DIG

ALOK KUMAR, DIG, Chandigarh, was transferred from Chandigarh to Delhi Tuesday. He was replaced by 2003 IPS officer, Dr Om Prakash Mishra, who will take the charge of DIG, Chandigarh within 15 days. The transfer orders of both the IPS officers were issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and orders were received by Chandigarh administration. DIG Alok Kumar, a 2000-batch IPS officer, joined the Chandigarh police from Delhi in January, 2017.

Sources in the administration said DIG Alok had sought a transfer from Chandigarh to Delhi. Meanwhile, the earlier issued orders of IPS, Dr Om Prakash Mishra, in which he was transferred from Delhi to Mizoram, has been quashed. In the case of DIG Alok Kumar, MHA directed the Chandigarh administration to relieve Alok Kumar within 15 days. And in the case of IPS Dr Om Prakash Mishra, Delhi police was instructed to relieve Mishra within 15 days making him able to take the charge in Chandigarh.

Before coming to Chandigarh, DIG Alok Kumar had been attached with the Anti Corruption Branch of the Delhi police. Kumar had been also attached with the Special Cell of the Delhi police.

