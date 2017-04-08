Chandigarh generated 18 lakh units of power through solar plants in 3 years: Parimal Rai

The UT Administration has made installation of solar power plants mandatory for all the existing and new buildings by May 15, 2018. Express Archives The UT Administration has made installation of solar power plants mandatory for all the existing and new buildings by May 15, 2018. Express Archives

CHANDIGARH HAS generated 18 lakh units of electricity through solar power plants in the last three years which is equivalent to planting 14 lakh trees in the city, said UT Adviser Parimal Rai. With the generation of these 18 lakh units only through solar power, there was a reduction of 1,304 metric tonne carbon dioxide emission. This power is equivalent to planting as many as 14,06,815 trees. Until March 31 this year, a total of 280 buildings have got solar power plants installed on their rooftops. Of this, 159 are government buildings and 121 are private buildings.

“Even if we are not at home, there is always one fear we have: to pay hefty electricity bills. So why not resort to solar power plants through which we can save energy as well? Installation of a solar power plant involves just a little initial cost and after that, one is saved from the hefty electricity bills,” said Rai at a seminar on the theme of “Environment Preservation in Sustainable Development”.

The UT Administration has made installation of solar power plants mandatory for all the existing and new buildings by May 15, 2018. The solar power plants have to be installed at a plot size of 500 square yards and above.

The solar panels are installed on rooftops to generate electricity. The power generated is used to run appliances such as fans, lights and even air conditioners. After the power generated is used by a consumer, the remaining electricity is sent to the grid.

A person with a residential plot of 500 square yards up to 999 square yards will be required to install a solar power plant of 1 kilo watt peak while those with a plot size between 1,000 square yards and 2,999 square yards will have to install a plant up to 2 kilowatt peak and those with 3,000 square yards and above will have to install 3 kilowatt peak. The CREST Chandigarh has already posted on its website information about the empanelled agencies that will install these solar power plants.

A 1 kwp solar power plant will cost around Rs 60,000 and the person will get around 30 per cent subsidy from the government on this, that is Rs 18,000. So the total money which an applicant will have to shell out from his own pocket will be Rs 42,000.

The Chandigarh Engineering Department, Chandigarh Housing Board and Municipal Corporation Chandigarh hosted the seminar. More than 500 delegates from all over the country attended the session. The seminar was inaugurated by Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki.

