Chandigarh gangrape: Victim should not have boarded autorickshaw when three men were already inside, says MP Kirron Kher

MP Kirron Kher during a function at the Press Club in Sector 27, Chandigarh, on Wednesday.

Member of Parliament Kirron Kher Wednesday said that the 22-year-old woman who was gang-raped allegedly by an autodriver and his two accomplices should not have boarded the vehicle when she saw three men already sitting in it. Kher said this when asked about the crime that has shaken Tricity.

“Bachi ki samajhdaari ko bhi main thoda sa kehna chahti hun… saari bachiyon ko.. ki already jab koi teen aadmi baithe hue hain uske andar… to aapko usme bethna nahi chadhna chaeye tha….I am saying this to protect the girls…..,” Kher said during a press conference here at which she was asked about the incident.

The woman had taken the auto to go back to her paying guest accommodation in Mohali after attending a stenography class in Sector 37. It was her first class. The three men raped her and dumped her in Sector 53, where she was spotted by passersby who informed the police. Chandigarh has negligible public transport. The few bus services thin out further in the night hours. There is no bus service from Sector 37 to Mohali at that hour.

Kher said that it was necessary that people should educate their boys to prevent such crimes, but at the same time girls too should be alert and aware.

Kher quoted from her own commuting experience. “Hum log bhi kabhi taxi lete the Mumbai mein… to kisi na kisi ko bhi..jo hamare sath hota tha… usse taxi ka number likha dete the.. because we wanted our safety as girls.. I remember as a girl… so mujhe lagta hai hum sab ko aaj kal ke zamane mein in cheezon ke liye sakhat hona padega (Whenever we took a taxi in Mumbai, we used to let someone know the taxi number …I feel that in these times, we also have to be more careful about these things).

The MP said that she “really felt sad” for the victim. “Insaan vahishi banta ja raha hai… people should educate their boys. Even in the family, when father doesn’t respect mother, that does create an impact on the kids,” said the MP.

She said the media should spread awareness about the police helpline and mobile app, so that everyone could download it.

When asked as to why there wasn’t any Women’s Commission in Chandigarh, Kher said that when the city had a woman MP , a woman mayor and a woman SSP, then what was the need of a Mahila Ayog. “I am there… women can come to me..,” she said.

Asked about increasing cases of eve teasing, gangrape and other crimes, Kher said that the cases of ‘eve teasing’ have been prevalent in north India since ages and Chandigarh Police was efficiently tracking all the cases.

The MP was also all praise about the UT Police the way they arrested the accused in the gangrape immediately.

