Chandigarh: Fraud in Big B’s name accused Harry Bhatt’s car recovered in Bengaluru

The Mohali police on Friday recovered the car of the conman Harry Bhatt who duped educational institutes and budding artistes in the name of actor Amitabh Bachchan. The car was recovered by a police team from Bengaluru.

The police found luggage and several other of Bhatt’s belongings in the car. A police official said that they are yet to arrest the accused.

Harry Bhatt, the accused, was staying at a Bengaluru hotel few days ago. The police had rounded up two transporters from Nagpur, who helped Bhatt in moving his luggage to Gujarat. A police officer who was in Bengaluru told the Chandigarh Newsline that Bhatt and his wife Dolly Bhatt were staying at a three-star hotel in the city and they got a tip-off about the police. Before the police could arrive, the accused checked out.

Bhatt, along with his wife Dolly and accomplice Yogesh Goyal were booked for duping people in the name of Amitabh Bacchan.