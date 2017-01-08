Chandigarh: Four held for thrashing, stabbing man over serving food at mosque

Around four people were arrested for thrashing and stabbing a man near a local mosque at Kajheri village in Sector 61 on Saturday. The incident had taken place on January 6. The accused have been identified as Mohammed Mumtaaz, Mohammed Shakeel, Ahmed and Razik.

The injured have been identified as Rasool. Inspector Naseeb Singh, SHO of Sector 36 police station, said that the clash between the two groups broke out over serving food to a delegation, which came to the mosque for attending some religious function. He said initially heated arguments took place between members of both the groups but later it turned violent.

Sources maintained that Rasool was overpowered by the assailants and received injuries on his arms and legs. Meanwhile, associates of Rasool managed to flee from the spot. The injured has been admitted in a local hospital and his condition is said to be stable. Police sources said that both the groups belong to different political parties. The police has claimed to recover some of the weapons used during the incident. A case has been registered at Sector 36 police station. The accused will be produced in a local court on Sunday.