Chandigarh Foto 2017: 31 photographers display collection of 75 works

THE ANNUAL photo exhibition by Photographic Society of Chandigarh, entitled FOTO 2017, is back with yet another striking showcase, this time also celebrating their 25 years of existence in the city. The annual exhibition is an effort to bring to a larger audience, the many facets and dimensions of photography, both an art and science and the wide angles of the medium. The event is awaited by photography lovers and attracts a large number of people of different age groups and walks of life. In a sensitive gesture, PSC has dedicated FOTO 2017 to the defence services of our country.

One of the goals of this group exhibition is to add life experiences to the form, with varied subjects given a new meaning and treatment by the photo artists, who are not bound by any clichés or conventions, but look beyond what the eye can see and present a view of their imagination, which is given wings through unique compositions.

FOTO 2017 is a labour of love, to initiate dialogues and create connects, through photography and this year, on display are selected 75 works of more than 31 members in high quality prints. The photographers bring to the gallery, scenes of nature, lakes, mountains, flora, fauna, festivals in all their hues and joys, landscapes and cityscapes, village and city life, macro and still life portraits, children, travel, architectural elements. You will view the many experimentations with light, space, colours, as passionate photographers from varied professions follow their heart and give their best shot to FOTO 2017.

“We motivate aspiring photographers to join in and work collaboratively for the growth of this art form and in my endeavour titled ‘Sculpt Eye’ I have teamed up with eminent photographers of the region to train school students in the skills of photography,” says Navneet Saxena, president and founder member of the Photographic Society of Chandigarh.

The exhibition was also visited and judged by Anurag Jetley, time-lapse photographer, panorama artist and filmmaker. Jetley has worked widely in the field of generating non-fiction content for television channels in India and loves to explore the mountains and has been trekking extensively in the holy ranges of the Himalayas, and has made his first time-lapse film on the Himalayas. “I firmly believe in the potential of photography, which can transform the way we look at the beauty of the things around us. I look forward to attending more such exhibitions in the city which are a great endeavour to bring the community together.”

The exhibition is on till December 24 at Punjab Kala Bhawan, Sector 16, Chandigarh.

