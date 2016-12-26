Chandigarh: Former Deputy Commissioner lobbies for SAD ticket from Mohali

WITH THE Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) not announcing its candidate from Mohali Assembly constituency, another candidate has staked his claim for the ticket. Former deputy commissioner Tejinder Pal Singh Sidhu is learnt to be lobbying hard to get the support of SAD councillors. According to sources in SAD, Sidhu called all the SAD councillors on Friday and asked them to rally behind him for getting the ticket. Sidhu was scheduled to meet Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal the same day. The SAD councillors, however, said that they did not go with Sidhu that day.

Sidhu could not be contacted despite several attempts. But some councillors who were contacted by him confirmed that they received calls from Sidhu to support him in getting the ticket.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, SAD councillor Kuldeep Kaur Kang confirmed that she received the call. “Yes, I received a call. We will follow the directions of the party but our point is that the candidate should be local so that we can win the seat this time,” added Kang.

Sukhdev Singh Patwari, another SAD councillor, said that he too received a call from Sidhu but he could not say anything as he would first consult all other councillors. He added that they wanted a local candidate this time.

Sidhu, who is the son-in-law of senior SAD leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, was posted as DC for around three years in the district. He is currently secretary of Punjab Mandi Board and has a clean image.

As many as 17 SAD councillors who are considered opposed to Mayor Kulwant Singh have already given five names from among themselves to the Deputy Chief Minister for the candidature.