Chandigarh Forest dept to suggest law to declare feeding of stray monkeys a menace

THE UT Department of Forests and Wildlife told the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday that it would write to the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, requesting it to amend bylaws to make the feeding of stray monkeys an offence and impose fine on the lines of the Shimla Municipal Corporation.

During the resumed hearing of the case on monkey attacks on people before the single bench of Justice Rajan Gupta, the forest and wildlife department, in an affidavit filed through UTs Senior Standing Counsel Suvir Sehgal, informed the High Court that it has taken several steps “to tackle monkey menace in Chandigarh city. Due to these steps, the incidents of monkey menace have substantially come down”.

The High Court suggested to the UT Administration to form a joint committee of the concerned authorities to tackle the monkey menace in various sectors of the city. Chief Conservator of Forests, Santosh Kumar, in a written submission, said monkeys seek food and tend to stay in areas providing access to easy food. “Patrolling in the affected areas will be further intensified by the Department of Forests and Wildlife. The wildlife squad will be further strengthened by deploying more staff and additional resources,” said Kumar, adding the citizen helpline numbers for the man-animal conflict issues would also be made more effective.

The department also said that it would plant more fruit-bearing plants in the available patches of the forests to make the food available to monkeys within the forests. It had earlier informed the High Court that the problem was mostly limited to the northern sectors of the city adjoining the forest area and at places like Panjab University, PGI, Sector 26, religious places, dhabas in Sector 27 & 28.

“The forests and wildlife department will also issue appropriate directions to the municipal corporatio to get all the garbage bins covered so that the monkeys do not get to pick up discarded food from those bins,” said Kumar in the affidavit.

Stating that it would intensify the overall effort to minimise the problem of monkeys in the city, the department said it would also seek the opinion of the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, “on handling and avoidance of monkey menace based on their experience in similar circumstances, elsewhere in the country”.

The High Court had earlier extended the scope of a writ petition filed by the family of a child, who died after being attacked by a monkey at Sector 22-C in 2015.

