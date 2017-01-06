Chandigarh: Fog continues to delay trains and flights in city

Prevailing foggy weather in parts of north India continue to disrupt rail traffic in the Ambala division of the Northern Railways.

On Thursday, more than 30 trains were delayed in the division, officials said. In Chandigarh, railways said several trains arrived late. While Kalka-Shatabdi (12011), which departs from Delhi at 7.40 am, was also delayed and reached Chandigarh late by three hours.“Today, trains were running late owing to fog in various parts of the division. More than 30 trains were delayed in the entire division,” said Dinesh Kumar, divisional railways manager, Ambala Division of Northern Railways According to the railways officials, other trains that were delayed include New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi (12045) and Kalka-Shatbadi (12006). Several passengers trains were also delayed due to the fog. On Wednesday, the Northern Railways had to short terminate the journey of Kalka-Chandigarh Shatabdi after it got delayed by 10 hours due to dense fog in Delhi. Other than the rail traffic, airport officials said few flights reported delay at the Chandigarh International Airport because of bad weather condition at their originating airports.

An airport official said flights were delayed by a maximum of one hour on Thursday. “Other flights operated normally,” said the official.