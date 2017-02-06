Chandigarh: Five juveniles among six held in auto driver murder case

Six persons, including five juveniles, and one adult identified as Kala of Dhanas were arrested for killing a 31-year-old auto driver, Ashok Kumar of Sector 25, on Sunday. The juveniles have been sent to Juvenile House and the accused Kala was remanded in two days police custody. Police said the accused Kala is also an auto driver and had a dispute with the victim on the issue of passengers. Meanwhile, the juveniles had been caught by the victim while committing a theft from his auto once, and later developed an enmity with him. They all conspired to kill Ashok Kumar and take him from the Sector 35 roundabout to Sector 37 on February 2. Kumar received severe head injuries and was rushed to PGI where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. The victim was attacked with sticks and iron rods.

Watch What Else Is making News

Kumar was newly married and is survived by his wife and parents. Kumar was found severely injured and unconscious in a pool of blood at the dividing road of Sector 37/24 on the night of February 2. He was rushed to the Government Multispeciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, and later referred to PGI.

Police sources said three juveniles had hired Kumar’s auto from the Kisan Bhawan roundabout, Sector 35, to Batra Theater in Sector 37. Later, the auto driver was found in a pool of blood by some passersby, who informed the police control room.

A case was registered at the Sector 39 police station.