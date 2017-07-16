Chandigarh: Five injured after luxury car hits tree

Source: Google Map Source: Google Map

FIVE PERSONS, including two women, had a narrow escape after their Mercedes rammed into a roadside tree near the Housing Board light point in the wee hours of Saturday. Two persons, who were referred to PGI due to injuries, were discharged late in the evening, said police. Manimajra Station House Officer Harminderjeet Singh said two of the five have been identified as Harman and Gurjot Singh, both residents of Shivjot Enclave in Mohali. They were injured but discharged. All the injured have been admitted to PGI and one of them was discharged later on Saturday morning.

The SHO added that the incident took place when the driver suddenly lost control. He added that no case was registered as nobody had lodged a complaint. The SHO added that all the occupants had a close shave in the accident.

The five were going to Mohali from Parwanoo. At the time of the incident, Gurjot Singh was driving the Mercedes while Harman, who was sitting by his side, suffered a head injury. Raghav, Jashan and two other girls escaped with minor injuries. All five are students. A DDR has been registered in this regard.

