Chandigarh: Five-day-old abandoned girl rescued

THE UT Police recovered a five-day-old baby girl from near the light point of Sector 31 and Ramdarbar on Sunday. The police started an investigation after registering a case against unknown persons. The infant was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where her condition was stated to be normal.

Police officials of Sector 31 police station said that the police control room received a call on Sunday from a Sector 31-B resident, Madhav, who informed the police that a newborn who was wrapped in clothes was lying near the light point, following which the police team recovered the child and rushed her to the hospital. “The infant was found lying near the light point. Madhav noticed her when he heard cries of the child. He immediately called the control room,” said a police personnel who recovered the child.

The police registered a case under sections 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years, by parent or person having care of it) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 31 police station. The officials said that they were checking the records at the private as well as the government hospitals of the last five days to trace the parents of the infant.

“We admitted the child to the hospital and deputed a constable there to take care of her. We will soon trace the parents or the persons who had abandoned her. We also informed the Social Welfare Department about the recovery of the child,” said a police official of Sector 31.

The officials of Social Welfare Department said that they would take custody of the child on Monday after completing the formalities. The officials added said that they will start the process of adoption once they get the custody of the child.

