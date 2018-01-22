Chandigarh fire dept flags lapses, serves notices to varsity — nothing changes

Although equipment such as fire extinguishers and hose pipes are functional at girls hostel no 3, students are not trained to use them. Although equipment such as fire extinguishers and hose pipes are functional at girls hostel no 3, students are not trained to use them.

WHENEVER THE Chandigarh fire department conducted a check at Panjab University, they found serious lapses in the firefighting system in several buildings on the campus. Notices are served, top PU officials are informed about the lapses and grave danger that it poses to human lives and property, but the ground situation is yet to meet the mandatory fire-safety norms.

In 2013, notices were issued by the civic body for violations in as many as 36 buildings, including the Vice- Chancellor’s office, Administrative Block, Department of Botany, Department of Zoology and Department of Physics.

PU authorities were informed about the lapses in the firefighting system in various departments, including the Administrative Block, but to no avail.

“Despite the notices, PU failed to comply with the mandatory fire-safety norms”, a senior fire department officer told Chandigarh Newsline.

After an incident of fire in one of the rooms of the girls hostels came to light, another check of various buildings of Panjab University was conducted by the Fire Department on the Campus. The fire department found everything out of order at the basement level of the administrative block, yet again.

Hydrants, smoke detectors, alarm system all were not in working condition. Even the hosepipes were non functional and the CO2 extinguishers which ought to be installed on such spots were absent, the team inspecting Panjab University had found.

This was the situation when just last week, a fire broke in the hostel here. Vice Chancellor Dr. Arun Grover also came on the spot and the fire department’s team showed him the irregularities.

An official of the fire department who went at the spot for inspection said, “Because it is a very big institution, we had even asked the PU authorities several years ago to have their own fire officer and department, the way PGIMER has, but they have never been complying with the directions.”

The fire department officer added, “Even during the recent check, when we informed the authorities, they said that they have been facing financial crunch because of which they couldn’t afford it.”

There have been instances when a fire broke at PU and the fire alarm which gets activated on detecting smoke or fire did not raise any alarm. The sprinkler system too is not in working condition in the administrative block, which is one of the four heritage buildings on the Campus.

“Every year as part of audit, we conduct a check and PU never fulfills the requirement. There are no illuminated Entry and Exit signages also. We have sent them advisories so many times about the things which are required in the fire safety but nobody pays any heed,” a fire official added.

Fire department officers told Chandigarh Newsline that they have given a week’s deadline to PU authorities for correcting the anomalies pointed out during the previous checks. “In the coming week, we shall be again going to PU and holding another round of detailed checks in the other buildings on the Campus. In case, lapses are found on PU’s part again, we shall initiate action as per law”, a senior officer added.

