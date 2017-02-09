FIR against Mayor: Will act against this political conspiracy, say BJP leaders

The party top brass has been informed on how Jaswal was implicated in a ‘false case’. (Source: Express Archives) The party top brass has been informed on how Jaswal was implicated in a ‘false case’. (Source: Express Archives)

SENIOR BJP leaders are sensing ‘plotting’ and ‘political conspiracy’ within the party behind an ‘immediate’ FIR against Mayor Asha Jaswal. BJP general secretary Chander Shekhar said, “Some are indulging in cheap politics and hatching a conspiracy against the Mayor. The party will take action against them. The BJP has taken serious note of it and those who are trying to defame the party would be exposed very soon.”

Another senior BJP leader, who did not wish to be named, “The police take days and months to lodge an FIR these days but within hours, a case was lodged against the Mayor without verifying anything. This has been done under some serious political pressure.”

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, BJP city unit chief Sanjay Tandon said, “I have brought the matter to the notice of Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnor, who is also the UT Administrator.”

He added, “I have faith that they will investigate the matter and whoever is guilty shall be punished.” About the complaint given by the officials, Tandon said, “The environment which is being created by the social welfare department to makle Snehalya untouchable shall be changed in due process. Elected representatives are answerable to public.”

The party top brass has been informed on how their party Mayor has been implicated in a false case. When asked about the issue, MP Kirron Kher said, “I am in Delhi for the Parliament session. I can only find out when I come back.”

BJP Mayor Asha Jaswal and two BJP councillors were booked under sections of trespassing and violating several provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act while interacting with victim of sexual assault.

Snehalaya, in Maloya, is a shelter home for destitute and abandoned children. Mayor Asha Jaswal, two councillors including Rajesh Kalia and Ravi Kant Sharma had visited Snehalya on February 3.

According to the complaint, the Mayor’s visit to meet the victim of sexual abuse was in violation of the Juvenile Justice Act 2015, as the visitors can meet the children only in the presence of the Child Welfare Officer.

It was alleged that the victim was video graphed the employees present at the shelter home who were made to stand in a queue.

However, the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) in its inquiry report said no trespass was committed by the Mayor and her visit was intimated in advance to the Snehalaya officials who duly greeted and welcomed her.