Chandigarh: Financier chased, shot at in busy market; no arrests

Cops inspect the spot in Sector 45 where firing took place. (Source: Express) Cops inspect the spot in Sector 45 where firing took place. (Source: Express)

A man was chased in full public view and then shot at thrice in the market at Burail, Sector 45, on Wednesday night. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, and later referred to PGI. His condition is is said to be stable.

Three assailants fled after shooting 35-year-old financier, Karan Singh Pehelwan, outside his office. Police have recovered three empty shells, including one of a double-barreled gun and two of pistols.

Police claimed monetary dispute could be a reason behind the attack. According to eyewitnesses, though Karan tried to run away after seeing the armed goons, the latter chased him, shot him in the leg before firing three more bullets.

Karan received bullet injuries in his right leg, in one arm and a fracture in his jaw. By the time he was shot in the leg, Karan entered the shop of one Maheshwar Sharma to hide. Sources said the assailants were captured by CCTV cameras at the market.

Sources said two bullets missed the target. Shopkeepers at the market maintained that though Karan was involved in a monetary dispute with a number of people, it was not to the extent that someone would prefer to shot him.

Meanwhile, doctors at PGI advised police to record Karan’s statement after 24 hours. A police team, led by senior officials, rushed to the spot. A case of attempt to murder and Arms Act was registered at Sector 34 police station. Karan, a wrestler in his youth, is a native of Panipat who settled in Chandigarh.