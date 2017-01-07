Chandigarh: Finally, rain relief for Tricity

On Pachkula-Chandigarh road during the rain on Friday. Kamleshwar Singh On Pachkula-Chandigarh road during the rain on Friday. Kamleshwar Singh

The Tricity on Friday received rainshowers and hailstorm bringing the maximum temperature down a few notches and also ended a two-week-long dry spell. The meteorological department has predicted rainfall for Saturday as well. Since Friday morning, the sky had been partly cloudy. Later in the evening, there was heavy rainfall in the Tricity accompanied by a hailstorm in some parts of Chandigarh. The city roads turned white.

“The rain started around 5 pm. We are expecting the weather to remain the same till Saturday evening. The fresh spell of rain is the result of a western disturbance which is passing through the city,” said a weather department official.

The MeT department said that the maximum temperature on Friday was recorded 21.7 degrees Celsius against 24 degrees Celsius on Thursday. For the next 24 hours, the department has predicted the skies to remain cloudy with rain and thundershowers. Till 8.30 pm, 1 mm rainfall was received in Chandigarh.

There was snowfall in Shimla and Manali.

“Due to weak and less western disturbances this winter season, there is not much rain,” said weather director Surinder Paul.

The maximum temperature in January this year has been more than what was recorded the highest in January last year. As per the statistics, last year, the highest maximum temperature recorded in January was 25 degrees Celsius on January 31. This year, the temperature has already been recorded more than previous year: 25.1 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The prevailing foggy weather over parts of north India continued to disrupt the rail and air traffic on Friday. Northern Railway officials said that several trains destined for Chandigarh were delayed. Among the trains which saw a delay were few Shatabdi trains operating between Delhi and Chandigarh. A railway official said that Kalka-Shatabdi train (12011) reached Chandigarh late by 45 minutes, Kalka Shatabdi(12006) reached Delhi late by one hour.

Chandigarh airport said that two Srinagar-bound flights were cancelled due to runway closure in Srinagar due to heavy snowfall. “Several flights were delayed due to the fog at some airport which led to the delay in the arrival of several Chandigarh-bound flights,” said an airport official.