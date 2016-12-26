Chandigarh: Festival rush leads to traffic chaos

In Industrial Area, Chandigarh, on Sunday. Sahil Walia In Industrial Area, Chandigarh, on Sunday. Sahil Walia

TRAFFIC CHAOS prevailed in Industrial Area Phase 1 on Sunday. The traffic police personnel struggled for several hours to regulate the traffic, with the roads leading to two malls in the area remaining choked.

The police had to divert the traffic from the road leading towards the Industrial Area from Sector 29 towards the roads leading towards Transport Light Point in Sector 26. The traffic police constables who were deputed at Industrial Area/Sector 29 light point said that there was a traffic jam due to heavy rush of vehicles in the area as many people came to different malls to celebrate Christmas.

“We struggled to regulate the traffic. We switched off the traffic lights to regulate the traffic manually. There were eight to 10 traffic cops at the light point on the dividing road of Sector 29 and Industrial Area,” said a traffic cop deputed at the light point.

The vehicles entered the Industrial Area from Sector 28/Industrial Area light point but the inner roads of Industrial Area witnessed a huge rush of vehicles during the evening.

Many vehicles were seen stranded near Centra mall on the main road.

Ashwini Kumar, a Sector 47 resident who was stuck in the traffic jam, said that he was going to Elante mall in the Industrial Area but the traffic was diverted from Industrial Area/Sector 29 light point towards Sector 28 light point and it took around 30 minutes extra to reach his destination.