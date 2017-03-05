Chandigarh: Expect rain from Tuesday on, says Met department

There will be no major change in the weather conditions in the city for the next few days, the Met department said on Saturday. The department officials, however, said they are expecting some rainfall from Tuesday onwards. On Saturday, the maximum temperature recorded in the city was 25.5 degrees celsius, while the minimum temperature was 11.2 degrees Celsius, according to the Met department.

A Met department official said they are expecting a fresh western disturbance entering into the city on Tuesday evening. “On March 7, the weather will be partly cloudy and towards the evening and night, there is a development of light rain in the city,” said a Met official. He said that for the next two days there is no major change in the weather in the city.

According to a Met official, the western disturbance will remain active till March 11. “After the next week’s spell of possible rain, the maximum temperature will increase and the night temperature will go down,” he said.

Earlier this week, the city recorded light showers after a fresh western disturbance which resulted in formation of clouds over the city.

A Met department statement issued on Saturday said that weather is likely to be dry during the next 60 hours and light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely at isolated places thereafter in Haryana and Punjab.