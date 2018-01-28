Chandigarh: Estate Officer fined Rs 1.2 lakh in two cases

The Consumer Forum has directed the Estate Office to convert the properties from leasehold to freehold and pay a fine of Rs 60,000 to the complainant in each case. The Consumer Forum has directed the Estate Office to convert the properties from leasehold to freehold and pay a fine of Rs 60,000 to the complainant in each case.

DISPOSING of two separate cases of leasehold properties in Chandigarh, the Consumer Forum has directed the Estate Office to convert the properties from leasehold to freehold and pay a fine of Rs 60,000 to the complainant in each case.

In the first case, the complainants, brothers Prem Chand and Sham Lal, residents of Sector 23C, alleged that in 2012, the UT estate office had invited interested applicants to transfer their respective leasehold sites into freehold. So, the duo applied for permission and Form-F was issued by the chief administrator on March 6, 2013, and prior to that No Due Certificate was issued by the Estate Office on January 28, 2013, in the name of the brothers. Then, Rs 27,950 was deposited by the duo and acknowledgement was issued.

However, the complainants received a letter in which the Estate Officer returned the pay orders stating that the UT Administration had decided not to allow conversion from leasehold tenure into freehold. Then, the complainants filed a complaint under Section 12 of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986, against Finance Secretary, Chandigarh Administration and Estate Officer.

In the second case, Gurdass Singh Walia of Sector 42B, Chandigarh, stated that he submitted an application to the Estate Officer along with documents and Bank Draft for Rs12,000 as fee for conversion of Plot/House at Sector 42B from leasehold to freehold. However, the Estate Office took no action for over 11 months and thereafter, returned the Demand Draft stating that the UT Administration had decided not to allow the conversion following which he moved the Forum.

Then, the Estate Officer admitted that Prem Chand, Sham Lal and Gurdass Singh Walia had applied for conversion from leasehold to freehold and he had stopped that as the complainants were not consumers under the Consumer Protection Act and by submitting an application and deposit fee for converting his plot, the complainant’s right had not accrued and the administration was competent to enhance/decrease the rate of charges for conversion of leasehold to freehold plots at any stage.

