Chandigarh: Encroachments to be removed to conserve Capitol Complex

The UT Administration has decided to remove encroachments and constructions carried out at the Punjab and Haryana Secretariat and Assembly and is in the process of appointing a conservator for the purpose. In a bid to conserve the Capitol Complex which has been given a heritage status by the UNESCO, the UT engineering wing has initiated the procedure of appointing a conservator.

“The Chief Secretary of Haryana has already been apprised of the fact that we require cooperation. Though it is a living heritage and a balance would be maintained, but the encroachments are going to be removed when it has to be conserved. Some time back, the matter was also put forth before the Punjab and Haryana Chief Ministers that we need their cooperation for the purpose,” said Chief Architect Kapil Setia.

On the matter of hiring of conservator, he added, “ An expression of interest was given by the engineering wing and the procedure is almost complete.”

The UNESCO had declared the Capitol Complex as a World Heritage Site in July 2016. The Complex is home to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the Secretariat, Assembly along with the monuments such as the Open Hand, the Martyrs Memorial, the Geometric Hill and the Tower of Shadow.

Rakesh Bajaj, executive engineer who is the official concerned for the maintenance of Capitol Complex said, “The conservator is going to be given the original plan of the Capitol Complex and accordingly all the changes that have been made will be removed.”

Sources said that the administration will also hold a meeting at the Home Secretary level with the Haryana and Punjab officials.

In the past, the administration had sent repeated communication to the officials concerned of both Punjab and Haryana regarding unauthorised constructions. Not only this, a detailed study conducted by The Chandigarh College Of Architecture on the Capitol Complex mentioned how there were anomalies in these buildings and encroachments in the balconies.