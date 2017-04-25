Chandigarh: Education department forms complaint redressal panel for school students

The education department has formed a child-friendly school committee to act as a redressal body to address complaints of students and also make students and teachers aware about the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) organised a capacity building workshop for school counsellors on April 11 and based on the inputs from the meeting, an advisory was issued to frame a committee to ensure a better welfare mechanism in schools.

The department has made a committee comprising seven heads of government schools – Monika Maini (GMSSS-8), Ravinder Kaur (GMSSS-19), Ranjana Khosla (GMSSS-32), Rah Bala (GMSSS-18C), Ravinder Kaur (GMHS-Dhanas11), Rakesh Sood (GMSSS-28). The committee will also include the deputy education officer.

Speaking on the advisory, CCPCR chairperson Harjinder Kaur said: “Tomorrow (Tuesday) we will hold the first meeting deciding on the action plan in schools. All the committee members have been called to start the initiative in schools to address the students’ complaints, problems and create a child-friendly atmosphere.”

The other objective of the committee is to make students and teachers aware of the Protection of Children from the Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). “We are going to hold counseling sessions to make the students and teachers aware of the difference between good touch and bad touch, cyber crimes, mental health, ill effects of substance abuse and life skill training,” said Kaur.

A complaint box will also be put up on every floor of the schools and all the complaints will be reported to the school complaint committee within 24 hours and after investigation, a report of the complaint will be submitted to the principals within three to four days.

