Chandigarh: EC to use mobile-based monitoring system during polls

The Election Commission (EC) has decided to introduce a mobile-based monitoring system for upcoming Assembly elections with a view to ensuring free and fair elections in the state of Punjab. Number of mobile applications (app) based on Android platform have been developed for this purpose. This was disclosed here on Saturday by the Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena, who addressed a meeting of the civil and police officers and IT experts.

Watch what else is making news:

He said these mobile apps were primarily meant for maintaining law and order, streamlining the functioning of presiding and polling officers and checking the crime and criminals by the police. These mobile apps have important features that would enable poll officials to feed real-time information and data relating to polling. He also said that even the complaints received by the ECI would be dealt online. Poll officers/officials have been given specialized training to make them acquainted with the modern technology to be extensively used during the elections.

Once the model code of conduct comes into effect, police officials will have to upload information like liquor currency or liquor seized etc. “The app will be visible only to ECI and officials designated by it. But sitting in their control room in Delhi, an officer can access any information for any police station in Punjab. The app will also provide contact numbers of police officers down the line,” the officer added. The data gathered through the app would play an important role in vulnerability mapping and listing of sensitive polling stations.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Electoral Officer Punjab V K Singh assured the EC of effective monitoring and vigilance, comprehensive planning and discipline at all levels instilling confidence in the electorate to exercise their franchise without fear, coercion, intimidation or inducement. The CEO has directed all deputy commissioners, police officers and other officers put on election duty to ensure strict compliance to the EC’s directives especially when the Model Code of Conduct is enforced.