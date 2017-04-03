Chandigarh: Driver loses control of SUV, five injured

A total of five persons including two motorcyclists, two women pedestrians, and one cyclist was injured when the driver of a speeding Duster lost his balance and hit them from the rear side at the Sector 49/50 light point on Sunday. The incident took place around 3 pm.

All the injured were rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, and their condition is stated to be stable. The car was being driven by 21-year-old Surya of Sector 7, Panchkula, who has been arrested. The injured were identified as motorcyclist Jaswinder Singh, pillion rider Satish Kumar, women pedestrians Sushma, 28, Maina, 16, and the cyclist as Raj Kumar. The light point of Sector 49/50, where the accident took place, is not working and the car was driving at a high speed when it first hit the motorcyclists, then cyclist and the two women, Inspector Ranjodh Singh, SHO of Sector 49 police station, said.

Apart from the driver, Surya, there were two other youths in the car. Surya, informed the police that he was returning from a blood donation camp at PCA Stadium in Mohali along with his friends when he lost his balance.

Sources said Surya’s car was jammed on the spot and all the injured were rushed to GMCH, Sector 32 in police gypsies. A case was registered at the Sector 49 police station. Medical examination of Surya has ruled out the possibility of liquor in his body.

