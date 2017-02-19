Chandigarh: Domestic help steals Rs 1.8 lakh from employer

A 25-year-old domestic help, Krishana, escaped after stealing Rs 1.80 lakh from the house of his employer Narinder Kumar at Butterala village in Sector 40 on Saturday. Krishana had been employed at the house of Narinder for the last three years. Police said the cash was kept in an iron almirah, and that Krishana stole the money when Narinder, along with his family members, was gone out of station. Police said Krishana’s picture was available with the complainant. A case was registered at the Sector 39 police station.

On February 14, a domestic servant, Dharmender, alias Dharma, was arrested for stealing Rs 5.74 lakh, which were the professional fees of his employer, Additional Advocate General of Punjab, Rita Kohali, from her house in Sector 39. The accused Dharma is the relative of a peon, Rajinder, who works at the office of the Advocate General, Punjab. Dharma was employed at the house of Kohali, following a recommendation from Rajinder. Kohali filed an FIR against Dharma at the Sector 39 police station. Some of the stolen cash has been recovered from the possession of Rajinder.