Chandigarh: Domestic help makes off with $500, valuables worth Rs 8 lakh

Dr couple reported that the domestic help stole all the valuables,(Via publicdomainpictures) Representational Image Dr couple reported that the domestic help stole all the valuables,(Via publicdomainpictures) Representational Image

A NEWLY HIRED domestic help through a Delhi-based private agency escaped after stealing about $500, 10 gold bangles, five gold rings, one gold chain and five small gold chains worth more than Rs 8 lakh from the house of a doctor couple at Modern Housing Complex in Manimajra on Monday. The domestic help, identified as Gulshan Kumari of Bihar, was hired by the doctor couple on April 29.

The doctor couple – Dr Ajay Kumar (Radiology) and Dr Monika Aggarwal (Gynaecology) — work with PGI. Police sources said although the couple had prepared the identification form containing the picture and residential proof of the domestic help, they were yet to submit it to the local police for servant verification. Sources said the doctor couple had paid more than Rs 15,000 to the private company in Delhi, about which they came to know through an advertisement.

In his complaint to the police, Dr Ajay reported that the domestic help stole all the valuables, which were kept in different almirahs and one locker on Monday afternoon. When the incident took place, the doctor couple had gone to work and their wards were in school. The incident came to light when one of their children returned from the school and found the entire house ransacked.

Inspector Harminderjeet Singh, SHO of Manimajra police station, said, “A team was sent to Delhi and another to Bihar in search of the maid. The office-bearers of the private company which had provided the maid to the couple, are being grilled.” A case was registered at Manimajra police station. On March 28, a Nepali servant, Ram Bahadur, had escaped after drugging all family members of a Sector 21 family. The family had hired Bahadur just three days before the incident and they were yet to submit his servant verification form to the local police.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now