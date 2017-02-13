Chandigarh: Despite huge funds, strength of dispensary staff not increased

THERE HAS been a long-pending demand for transferring control of all the dispensaries which are controlled by health wing of the Municipal Corporation, but nothing has been done in this regard.

The primary healthcare in the city is an area which needs attention. According to health officials, every year crores of rupees are sanctioned which are not spent. The officials believe that all the dispensaries should come under the control of the UT Administration.

As per the officials, Rs 13 crore was sanctioned for the primary healthcare in the city in 2016-17, but till November only Rs 68.47 lakh was spent.

“The condition of these dispensaries is not up to the mark. There is a shortage of doctors,” says a health official. The city has more than two dozen dispensaries in various areas and also in the peripheral areas. Most of the dispensaries are under the control of the MC and each dispensary has a doctor and a pharmacist.

Another official says the demand for transferring control has been raised several times. “The proposal was mooted, but it never reached any conclusion,” he adds.

Despite huge funds allocated every year, the dispensary staff has not been increased. “We have only one medical officer and one pharmacist available here,” says an employee at a dispensary located in southern sector of the city and run by the MC.

The number of people who visit these dispensaries has increased during the last few years. As per the OPD data of civil dispensaries in the city, the number of total patients who visited dispensaries in 2013-14 was 3,47,885, which increased to 10,27,988 in 2015-16. In 2014-15, the number of total patients who visited the OPDs was 9,75,063.