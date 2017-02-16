Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner okays helicopter rides, with a rider for MC: ‘Ensure safety’

As per the plan, the choppers will fly from Sector 17 parade ground, plaza, go over Sukhna Lake, Rose Garden and return to Sector 17 parade ground. Express As per the plan, the choppers will fly from Sector 17 parade ground, plaza, go over Sukhna Lake, Rose Garden and return to Sector 17 parade ground. Express

THE DEPUTY Commissioner’s office has given clearance for helicopter rides at the Rose Festival but has said that it was the Municipal Corporation’s responsibility to ensure the safety of those who go on the rides. ADC Rajiv Gupta said, “It is the duty of the MC to make such arrangements because they are organising this. They have to coordinate with various departments for this.” In turn, the municipal corporation is putting the onus of safety on the company that is organising the rides. Ticket holders, at Rs 3,500 per head, can go on a seven-minute joy ride in a Eurocopter AS350 B3 helicopter. The rides will begin at 9 am and will continue until 5.30 pm. With more than 150 tickets sold until now, the helicopter will make at least 30 trips with six passengers on board each. A second helicopter will be standing by. The rides will take place at the Rose Festival commencing February 17.

DGCA rules require a team of ground engineers and other aircraft engineers to ensure that the aircraft are free from any defect and are technically safe before take-off. Even as final checks have to be made before the flight takes off, CEO and MD of Green Hawk Air Pvt Ltd. Col. Anil Raj said on Wednesday that all it needs is an airworthiness certificate after an inspection by a team of engineers before the helicopter comes out of the hangar.

Col Raj said there would be one engineer per helicopter.

“We will start from Sector 17. Tickets with the people will be validated and passengers would fill in a passengers manifest, there would be a security check by police and the flight will take off,” said Raj.

The directives also require helipad guards who have to be briefed about safety precautions that need to be followed before and after take-off and during landing. The helipad needs to be secured to ensure that unauthorised persons do not approach the helicopters. The aircraft has to be checked for fuel and oil.

Municipal commissioner Baldeo Purushartha emphasised there will be no chopper rides if the company does not fulfill any mandatory security requirement.

“It is a technical subject. Before flying a chopper, there are certain clearances that have to be taken. Maximum, we can ensure up to the level of clearances only. We are neither security makers nor experts but we can just say that no flight will take off if there is no clearance on the safety requirements,” Purushartha said.

About the rescue operation team, which the operator has to ascertain from the district administration, the Colonel said, “Maybe because this is happening for the first time in Chandigarh, so there are so many questions on this. We don’t see any problem in it because our choppers are safe. Each and every seat is also insured. The Indian Air Force will control the operations and we would be under the direct control of the air traffic control. Fire tender and ambulance would be there.”

Purushartha said ticket buyers would be refunded if they don’t get any of the clearances. “If, say, five NOCs are required and even if just one is not there, no flight will take place. Even otherwise the money is refunded if a flight is cancelled. If weather condition is not favourable, the chopper won’t fly,” he added.

As per the plan, the chopper will fly from Sector 17 parade ground, plaza, go over Sukhna Lake, Rose Garden and return to Sector 17 parade ground.