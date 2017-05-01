Chandigarh: Declared dead, dry and dangerous, over 1,200 trees stand to face axe

As per the tree census by the horticulture wing, there are 1,029 dead and dry trees while 262 of them are dangerous and can fall anytime. Express As per the tree census by the horticulture wing, there are 1,029 dead and dry trees while 262 of them are dangerous and can fall anytime. Express

AS MANY as 1,291 trees in the City Beautiful will have to be axed now. For, these trees have been declared dead, dry and dangerous by the Municipal Corporation. As per the tree census by the horticulture wing, there are 1,029 dead and dry trees while 262 of them are dangerous and can fall anytime.

Krishan Pal, executive engineer of the horticulture wing, said that they had already prepared cases for the removal of these trees and sent to the UT Administration for approval. “Action will be taken within one month,” he said. In the dead and dry category of trees, while removal cases of 324 trees were already sent to the administration, the report of 705 cases was being prepared to be forwarded to UT.

Trees which have been found dangerous by the horticulture wing were 262. Of these, 15 cases have already been sent to UT for immediate removal while 247 cases were still in the process. Meanwhile, the UT Administration now has transferred the powers of pruning trees to the Municipal Corporation now. The civic body need not wait for months to carry out pruning.

“Sometimes, pruning was immediately required on some roads as the street lights were hid by the branches and in case of thunderstorm, these would fall damaging the vehicles. Our files for approval would keep lying with the administration but now we can prune the trees with the orders of the commissioner only,” said an official. A horticulturist said that there was a need for proper maintenance of the trees.

“Most of the dead trees are those that are termite-infected. So their maintenance is required,” said Rahul Mahajan, a horticulturist. He added that the dangerous trees could be pruned to some height so that the life of tree gets saved and greenery is also not reduced. There are a total of 1.64 lakh trees, of which nearly 21,000 are with the UT Administration.

