Chandigarh: DC office employee booked for not depositing money in treasury

Local police have booked an employee at the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office for not depositing fees in the treasury. The accused is yet to be arrested, said officials.

According to the police, the accused — Ajay Parkash — was booked under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 17 police station. The police officials said that Ramesh Chander lodged a complaint against Ajay Parkash, alleging that he did not deposit the fee amount of Rs. 1,13,280 collected from applicants in the account of the Arms Branch, D.C. Office.