Chandigarh DC cracks whip on security agencies, cancels 13 licences

The deputy commissioner has cancelled the licences of 13 security agencies for functioning without any offices in Chandigarh. Three other agencies have also surrendered. There are 124 such private agencies in the city. Additional deputy commissioner Rajiv Gupta told the Chandigarh Newsline that according to the Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act, 2005, having offices is mandatory. “It was found during the physical verification that 13 of the security agencies did not have any offices in Chandigarh, which is a requirement of the Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act, 2005,” he said.

During the verification, the team found that the addresses mentioned in the records of the security agencies were not true. The department issued public notices, but the defaulter companies failed to produce any document in their response. There are around 10,000 security guards employed with these agencies, but there was no record of them till now.

The Chandigarh administration has begun to regulate the functioning of all private security agencies online. Till now, the works related to the agencies were being done manually, making it difficult for the administration to monitor their work.

Under the act, the deputy commissioner is the controlling authority for the functioning of the private security agencies. Now, all the agencies must get a licence to operate and all the permissions or renewal of licence would be done online. According to the software developed by the DC office, security agencies will be monitored on a real-time basis. Also, the database of trained manpower to handle any kind of situation will be posted. They will also update information regarding the security guards on the website.

