Chandigarh cyber fraud: 61-year-old duped of Rs 19 lakh on pretext of investment

In a new cyber fraud case in the city, a senior resident has been duped of Rs 19 lakh on the pretext of investment in insurance policies. A case was registered in this connection at Sector 39 police station on Saturday. Gurdyal Chand, the 61-year-old resident of Sector 41, had retired from Swaraj Tractors as a senior manager in 2013. After retirement, he had purchased a life insurance policy from Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance company. In 2014, he received a call from a woman who introduced herself as Monika and a representative of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA). In March 2014, he received calls from “representatives” of Aegon Religare Life Insurance Company and since then, started investing money in different companies. Monika told the victim to deposit a security amount of Rs 34,300 for an insurance policy with Aegon Religare Life Insurance Company. Chand deposited Rs 19 lakh in total in various account numbers provided by Monika and her associates over a period of two years.

Harinder Singh Sekhon, in-charge of cyber crime cell, said: “During the course of investigation, letters were issued to several banks to ascertain Know Your Customer (KYS) details about the accounts, in which Gurdyal Chand had deposited money. One of the account numbers 139105500437 was found in the name of RBS Services in Mainpuri, UP, which was owned by one Rahul Sharma. Another letter was shot to Axis Bank and account number 916020020918200, was found on the name of UCO Value in Karnal, Haryana, owned by Rohan Kumar of Samalkha in Haryana.” Police sources said Chand had deposited money in three more back accounts on the instructions of Monika and her associates. All these bank accounts were detected and found registered on the behalf of suspicious companies. The other companies included JRS Value Pvt Ltd in Delhi and City Enterprises.

Police said the call details record of the suspected numbers, through which calls were made to Chand, were also obtained and identity of some of the suspects have been established. Chandigarh has witnessed more than a dozen frauds especially with senior citizens on the pretext of investment in private insurance companies in the past year-and-a-half.

