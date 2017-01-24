Chandigarh: Crackdown on illegal vendors, five held

Representational Image Representational Image

Police launched a crackdown on illegal vendors and arrested five persons on Monday. Ganesh, a resident of Balongi in Mohali, was arrested near SCO No. 1026-27 in Sector 22, Chandigarh for running a rehri at a public place.

Shiva of Roshan Colony in Rajpura was arrested near Nehru Park in Sector 22, Chandigarh, for running a rehri at a public place. Police said Sagar Kumar, a resident of Kansal in Mohali, was arrested from near the dispensary in Sector 22, Chandigarh.

Watch what else is in the news

Police arrested Abhibur Rehman, a resident of Govind Nagar in Naya Gaon, from behind the Kiran Cinema in Sector 22, Chandigarh, for running a rehri at a public place. Ranjeet Singh, SHO, Sector 17 police station, said the drive against illegal vendors will continue.

Ranbir Singh of Sector 22 was arrested from near the Veterinary Hospital in Sector 22, Chandigarh, for operating a stall at a public place. Ram Bahadur Gupta of Gobindpura in Mani Majra was arrested from near the Government

School, Mani Majra. All accused were later released on bail. The police said the drive will be more strict in the view of upcoming Republic Day.