Chandigarh councillors to go on four study tours

Just after three months of being elected, the councillors are all set to go on study tours. Four trips to Pune, Mumbai, Mysuru and Vishakhapatnam have been planned in the next month where nine councillors each will be going. All the councillors have been asked to pick the place where they would like to visit.

A trip to Mumbai has been planned in the first phase from April 10 to 12. This will be led by Deputy Mayor, with Joint Commissioner-I accompanying.

In the next phase, a trip to Mysuru has been planned from April 17 to 19 that will be led by the Mayor, with Chief Engineer and Joint Commissioner-II accompanying.

A tour to Vishakhapatnam will be held from April 19 to 21, followed by Pune from April 24 to 26.

Mayor Asha Jaswal said that these places have big corporations and the councillors will be studying solid waste management, water supply and roads.

“I have made specific details as to which place we will study what. Like at Mysuru, we will see the solid waste management. So accordingly, the details have been sent to the UT Administrator,” said Jaswal.

Mysuru ranked first in the survey of cities held under the Swacch Bharat mission last year.

A BJP councillor on the condition of anonymity said, “At least, we people should be informed about the purpose of visit as well so that we also do some homework. Only our choice has been asked for.”

The study tours have been courting controversies in the past.

All the councillors along with the Mayor will be witnessing the proceedings of Parliament on March 27 in Delhi. Two officials and personal staff of the Mayor will also accompany them on the tour.

