Chandigarh: Cop suspended for drinking in uniform, entering altercation

A Head Constable (HC) Pardeep Kumar, posted in PCR has been suspended for consuming liquor in uniform at an ahata in Sector 36 on Saturday night.

Sources said that Pardeep, an HC, after ending his duty at 1 pm, went to an ahata. After consuming liquor, he allegedly entered into an altercation with another man, Hemant Yadav, who was also drinking.

Watch What Else Is making News

Yadav reportedly called the police control room and complained about the cop.

He alleged that despite his call the PCR didn’t arrive at the spot, after which he called the SSP’s office to inform about the incident, following which a PCR was immediately rushed to the spot.

The policeman was taken to the hospital for a medical examination, where he reportedly refused to give his blood and urine samples.

The cop was suspended and a departmental probe was initiated against him.