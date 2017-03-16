Chandigarh: Contractors, parking attendants may be fined for ‘misbehaviour’

The proposal will be taken up by the civic body’s finance and contract committee at its meeting Thursday. (Source: Express Archive Photo) The proposal will be taken up by the civic body’s finance and contract committee at its meeting Thursday. (Source: Express Archive Photo)

IN A proposal that could draw flak for its apparent arbitrariness, a parking attendant or contractor who is accused of ‘misbehaviour’ with a person trying to park in a paid parking lot will have to pay Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 to the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation as penalty. Criticised for not taking steps to alleviate the city’s parking woes in the paid parking lots, the civic body has decided to impose heavy fines on parking contractors for violations. Till now, for violations like overcharging and other issues, the minimum fine was Rs 500 and maximum up to Rs 1,500.

As per the new terms and conditions for parking lot contractors, to be taken up by the finance and contract committee in its meeting Thursday, if a parking lot employee ‘misbehaves’ once, he would have to shell out Rs 1,000. Repeat offenders will be fined Rs 3,000. The third time, it will be Rs 5,000. Till now, alleged “misbehaviour” by those who man parking lots was not an offence, but sources in the corporation said that it was decided to make this offence after several councillors found themselves in heated exchanges with parking lot attendants over their free parking pass.

“Or enforcement team will go to the spot and verify the complaint,” said joint commissioner Manoj Khatri, who is also in charge of the parking wing Footage from CCTV cameras will also be used as evidence. “There will be proper hearings in my office where we will give both sides a hearing,” said Khatri. No system of appeals has yet been worked out.

‘Misbehaviour’ according to the civic body, means if the attendant argues, talks rudely or abuses a visitor. In the house meeting last year, former BSP councillor Jannat Jahan had taken up the issue, alleging that a parking contractor in Sector 17 had spoken “rudely” to her. In case if any employee is found overcharging, a fine of Rs 2,000 would be imposed in the first instance which would be increased to Rs 5,000 in the second go. If the same contractor is found overcharging, thrice, a penalty of Rs 10,000 would be imposed. Last year, many contractors were found overcharging repeatedly despite checks by the municipal corporation.

The terms and conditions mention that in case if haphazard parking is found in the parking lot, the contractor will have to shell out ten times of the parking fee for that particular vehicle. Not issuing parking slips, parking attendants not wearing uniform, not wearing name plate and not using e-ticketing machines will invite the same fine. For the first time, a penalty of Rs 1,000 would be imposed while for second and third, Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 would be imposed.

Also, if a contractor does not deploy manpower at every 50 metre distance in parking lot, a fine of Rs 1,000 would be imposed. Atleast two persons each should be deployed at entry and exit gate, also. Any kind of commercial activity in the parking would invite a fine of Rs 5,000 for the first time and Rs 10,000 for second and third time as well.

The contractor will be responsible for the damage and theft of vehicles from the parking areas. In the event of act of any criminal activity in the parking area, that will the responsibility of the contractor. Also, as per the conditions, no parking fee would be charged from the three wheelers, e-rickshaws or cycle rickshaw that drop off their passengers in parking lots.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now