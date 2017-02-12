Chandigarh consumer forum: Real estate firm told to give compensation of Rs 1 lakh for failing to allot plot on time

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on Friday directed a leading real estate firm to give a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for not allotting a plot on time. The commission also asked the firm, Puma Realtors Private Limited, to hand over physical possession of the unit, within a period of four months to complainant Shima Saggar, a resident of Sector 48.

Watch What Else is Making News



Pronouncing the orders, the commission further directed the builder to pay compensation by way of interest on the money deposited with them. The commission imposed an interest of 12 per cent per annum from July 18, 2014 to February 28 this year on the amount deposited by Shima. The commission further asked the builder to give Rs 35,000 as cost of litigation.

Shima stated in the complaint that she is a native of Chandigarh and is presently posted in New Delhi and working with Tata Tele Service Limited as Senior Manager, Customer Service. She did not own a house in Mohali and had thus booked a flat on the ground floor in a housing society of the builder.

The sale agreement for the flat was executed on March 1, 2011 and an amount of Rs 53,42,120 was paid. Shima also took a loan of Rs 35 lakh from HDFC Bank Ltd to purchase the flat. The flat was to be delivered by the builder within 30 months from the date of the agreement, which expired in August, 2013. She then filed a case in the consumer courts alleging deficiency in services on October 14, 2016.

In its reply, the builder said the commission did not have the jurisdiction to take up the complaint.