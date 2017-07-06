Chandigarh Conman held, sent to judicial custody

Conman Arun Kapil. Express Photo Conman Arun Kapil. Express Photo

A NOTORIOUS conman, Arun Kapil (42), who has been declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in five out of the 12 cases registered against him, was arrested by the crime branch on Tuesday night in Chandigarh, following a tip-off. Kapil is a resident of Khijrabad village in Kharar.

Two of the five cases are registered in Chandigarh. Sources said Kapil, who is a graduate, has been cheating people for the past one decade on the pretext of selling land. Sources informed that the accused Kapil was declared a PO in the case of one Vipin Kumar, who had filed an FIR against him in January 2014 at Sector 3 police station, which dates back to July 21, 2016, and since then, he had been absconding.

Inspector Amanjot Singh said, “Kapil has cheated more than a dozen people, including three residents of Chandigarh, on the pretext of selling them properties with fake documents. In 2014, one Vipin Kumar, a resident of Sector 16, was cheated by Kapil on the pretext of selling a plot on the basis of fake documents. An FIR was registered against him at Sector 3 police station. We checked his record and found that he was also a PO in four other cases.”

Sources said during interrogation, Kapil disclosed that he had been changing his location frequently and visited his house at Khijrabad village once a week. They maintained that during interrogation, the accused admitted that he was still in the business of property dealing. Police said two cases against Kapil were registered at Ropar police station, one case in Mohali, two in Chandigarh, one in Kalka and six others elsewhere in the state.

Meanwhile, a team of Punjab Police from Ropar district arrived at the crime branch of Chandigarh police, seeking custody of Kapil, who was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

