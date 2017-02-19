Chandigarh: Competition for newly married couples organised at Rose fest for first time

The Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh organised a newly-wed couple competition for the first time in the history of the Rose Festival in the Rose Garden, Sector 16, Chandigarh. A total of 15 newly-married couples registered in this contest. The show started at 4 pm in the evening, and was the most popular programme of the second day of the 45th Rose Festival. Kavita Singh, IAS, MD, CITCO, was the chief guest and Haji Mohd. Khurshid Ali was the guest of honour. The first five winners were also given free lunch vouchers for the Hotel Mount View, Chandigarh.

The first prize was a three-night stay tour package to Dubai, the second prize was a three-night stay tour package to Goa, and the third prize was a two-night stay at Hotel Ramada Plaza, Zirakpur, with complimentary breakfast & dinner, while free air tickets to Hyderabad were the consolation prizes. Simranjit Singh Sodhi & Kanwaljit Kaur were the winning couple; Balpreet and Dr. Ravneet Kaur were the first runners up; Vinit Kumar and Sonia second runners up and Lovinder and Shivani won the consolation prize.