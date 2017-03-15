Chandigarh: Clash over car parking leaves two injured

A CLASH between two families over car parking at Vikas Nagar in Mauli Jagran on Monday left two injured. The injured were identified as Parmod, 22, who was admitted to PGI, and Sunil, 23, who was rushed to GMSH-16. Sources said Parmod along with his brother Subodh and friend Daman had returned home after playing Holi and parked their car outside the house of Sunil, who raised a strong objection. Subodh attacked Sunil with a knife and stabbed him in his stomach, leaving him injured. The family members of Sunil attacked Parmod and injured him severely. Subhodh managed to escape.

Inspector Baldev Kumar, SHO of Mauli Jagran police station, said, “Both the injured have been discharged from hospitals. The accused are still absconding. Medical reports of both the injured have been received.” Cross-FIRs were registered against six persons at Mauli Jagran police station.

