Chandigarh: Civil dispensaries in poor condition, require attention

Civil dispensary in Sector 26. Jaipal Singh

THE PRIMARY healthcare in the city is one of the areas which needs urgent attention. As per officials, Rs 13 crore was sanctioned for the primary healthcare in the city in 2016-17, and till November only Rs 68.47 lakh was spent. Other than the shortage of doctors, the condition of these dispensaries has been neglected. A visit to dispensaries in the city reveals that most of them are functional in small rooms, and less attention has been given to the maintenance part.

The city has more than two dozen dispensaries in various areas and also in the peripheral areas. Most of the dispensaries are under the control of the Municipal Corporation. A dispensary has a doctor and a pharmacist.

Doctor say the staff has not been increased despite the population having shot up during the last few years. “We have only one medical officer and one pharmacist available here,” said an employee from a dispensary located in southern sector of the city and run by the MC.

The number of people who visit these dispensaries has increased during the last few years. As per the OPD data of civil dispensaries in the city, the number of total patients visited in 2013-14 was 3,47,885, which has increased to 102,7988 in 2015-16. In 2014-15, the number of total patients who visited the OPDs was 97,5063.

Contrary to the condition of dispensaries in the peripheral area, the condition of the city dispensaries is comparatively better. However, these dispensaries don’t provide diagnostic facilities. The limited timing of the OPDs in these dispensaries also needs to be looked into. Experts favour an upgrade of the primary healthcare in the city. “There is a need to upgrade the existing primary healthcare in the city,” says Dr J S Thakur, from department of community medicine, PGI.